Quiet and mild weather lasts into Sunday afternoon before rain and storm chances move in

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a couple of chilly days to close out the work week, we saw a nice recovery today with temperatures climbing into the mid 40s.

A southwest breeze helped to boost the temperatures with gusts up around 25 miles per hour at times.

Those winds subside for the night, making for a pretty pleasant night for late February.

Sunday starts off with temperatures in the mid 20s but warming kicks in pretty quickly.

By the afternoon, we will be up into the mid 50s despite increasing cloud cover.

In the evening, shower chances will increase with some thunderstorms becoming possible as well.

Sunday Night Rain
Sunday Night Rain(WOWT)

Areas near and south of Nebraska City could see a storm or two that contains a bit of hail.

The rain continues overnight and into early Monday morning, and it could be heavy at times.

Widespread totals in the half inch to inch range look likely with isolated spots picking up a little more as you move south and east from the metro.

Potential Rainfall Sunday Night
Potential Rainfall Sunday Night(WOWT)

In the aftermath of that system, winds will be strong with gusts up to 40 miles per hour Monday afternoon.

Gusty Winds Monday
Gusty Winds Monday(WOWT)

A couple of systems may clip us with a little bit of precipitation Tuesday and again Thursday morning, but the bulk of the precipitation with those look to end up outside of our area.

Temperatures stay pretty seasonal as we head into the first week of March.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Machaela Cavanaugh filibusters
Omaha senator filibusters Nebraska property tax bill to protest bill prohibiting trans care for kids
A Table Rock Middle School student is accused of creating a fake social media account to make a...
Judge tosses case against 18-year-old woman charged in Omaha school threats
Local, state and federal authorities shared details on Thursday about a major drug bust that...
4.5 million fentanyl pills, 3,000 pounds of meth seized during joint drug bust
Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing Jr.
‘EVERYBODY gets a new plate!’: Douglas County Treasurer videos preview new designs
Crash shuts down westbound I-480 in downtown Omaha

Latest News

Rain and thunderstorms move in Sunday night, blustery Monday after rain moves out
Sunday night turns soggy with a chance for thunderstorms
Quiet and mild weather lasts into Sunday afternoon before showers and storms arrive
Saturday Afternoon Outlook
Mild weekend starts with chilly Saturday morning, ends with rain