Omaha organizations continue Ukrainian aid one year after invasion began

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “That war is still going on. Missiles are still destroying buildings and cities like Bahkmut that we’ve spent so much time in, are still being leveled.”

For the past two decades in her travels to Ukraine, Kelly Lytle has given blood, sweat and tears to help the children of her second country.

And for those finding homes in America, the Operation Ukraine founder and director says Nebraskans are welcoming them with open arms.

“You see the kids that are welcomed into their schools and the teachers doing all the extras, understanding these kids are coming out of war...maybe no education for several months or just online education, and just the trauma of war,” Lytle said.

More than 700 Ukrainian refugees made their way to Nebraska in 2022, and Omaha’s Refugee Empowerment Center is prepared to assist another 300 to 400 -- mostly women and children -- in 2023.

“What we’re trying to do is create a home for them here in Nebraska while they’re here, whether it’s for a short time [or a] long time, so they know that they are here, they are welcome, they are supported, and that any stability we have here at the Refugee Empowerment Center is our number one goal,” said Cailan Franz, spokesperson for the center and its family assistance program.

Chabad of Nebraska Rabbi Mendell Katzman’s congregation has welcomed many families from the region over the past decade. He’s visited Ukraine on humanitarian missions and shares hope for the people.

“Even though that might not have been Putin’s intention, this war brought out a love and a concern and a human side of many of us, locally or internationally,” Katzman said. “That’s really pretty impressive, and hopefully that will survive and the war will end.”

In the early days of the Russian invasion, UNMC doctor and researcher Olga Taraschenko wasn’t sure how to help her mother and sisters back home.

She and other Ukrainian Americans at UNMC began building a network with the medical community back in Ukraine -- one that continues to deliver medical goods where they’re needed.

“Honestly, for me personally, this is therapeutic,” Taraschenko said. “It keeps me going. I feel like this is my contribution to the victory.”

Two GoFundMe campaigns have been set up to help with medical supplies and clothing for Ukraine.

