More homeowners in Omaha choosing to install solar panels

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) – Perhaps you’ve received a placard in the mail urging you to sign up for solar energy installation or heard a knock on your door from somebody with a sales pitch.

Buying solar power is a popular trend in the Omaha area and there are new developments in 2023.

A crew was running cables on a house that has new solar panels near 183rd and Harrison.

The workers told 6 News the solar power industry is keeping them extremely busy these days. Omaha Public Power District has seen many homes either get or intend to get solar panels.

According to OPPD, in 2020 they received 54 applications. In 2021, that number soared to 542. In 2022, despite some hurdles such as inflation driving the cost up and supply chain issues, they received 833. This year the power company is anticipating more than 1,000 customers will go solar.

“I think for some people it’s the environmental benefit,” said OPPD Solar Product Manager Sam Hueser. “Some people want to be green which is a very good thing. There’s a financial aspect to it. You will buy less power from OPPD, you produce your own power. Over time you could pay off the system that way.”

OPPD says as part of the Inflation Reduction Act, passed by Congress and signed into law by President Biden, the federal tax credit for going solar will jump from 26% last year to 30% through 2032. That’s a big incentive for a purchase that will cost about $25,000.

With so many solar pitches out there, OPPD is urging customers to shop around and only go with a company that meets the standards of its Trade Ally program. There are eight of them, including one that was doing the work in West Omaha.

“Our trade allies are a group of trusted solar installers in the Omaha area and OPPD territory and they’re a vetted group,” said Hueser. “They sign a code of conduct, so they are very honest with the customers about what this means to them.”

Hueser also says any future rebates it offers, possibly up to $5,000, will be tied specifically to using one of its Trade Allies.

However, solar is not for everybody. In fact, be sure to check with your HOA. Many consider the panels as eyesores and do not allow them.

