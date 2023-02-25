Methodist Hospital Foundation promotes women’s health at weekend event

The Methodist Hospital Foundation is promoting women's health
By Erin Hartley
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday, women took some time to learn more about and prioritize their own health through the Women Connect event, put on by the Methodist Hospital Foundation.

Methodist experts spoke to dozens of women about heart health.

They also offered free cholesterol and glucose screenings, as well as free massages from Nebraska Methodist students.

Registered nurses were on site to help women understand their results.

“We all as women do such a great job taking care of others, whether that be family members, whether that be children, but sometimes it can really be a struggle to take good care of ourselves,” said Tracy Madden-McMahon, the President and CEO of Methodist Hospital Foundation.

“Anything that we can do to bring women together to bring community around that, and to help, because when you know that other women are going through the same things as you, that really does make a huge difference,” said Courtney Gatzemeyer, the Director of Philanthropy.

Organizers say they’re hoping to have more of these sessions in the future.

Methodist Hospital Foundation hosts workshop on women's mental health
