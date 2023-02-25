Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office honors deputy for rescue during October wildfires

Deputy John Brady
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office honored a deputy who helped rescue to two Crete firemen during the 2022 October Wildfires.

At the beginning of February, LSO was able to honor individuals that have made a significant impact on the community. Saturday’s recognition was Deputy John Brady.

Deputy Brady, who is also a volunteer fireman, heard dispatch relay a mayday request from a fire rig during the wildfires that spread throughout Lancaster County on Oct. 23, 2022. The fire rig, which contained two firemen, had been consumed by fire.

According to LSO, Deputy Brady located the rig and the two firemen and saw that both were badly burned. He placed both firemen in his patrol vehicle and transported them to a safe area for treatment by paramedics.

One firefighter had first-and-second-degree burns throughout his body; he was transported to the Burn Unit at CHI Health where he is expected to make a full recovery.

