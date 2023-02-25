Florida man pleads guilty in $55M investment scam connected to crypto company owner indicted in Nebraska

(WOWT) - A Florida man pleaded guilty Friday to orchestrating a $55 million investment fraud scheme that allegedly involved a man indicted last summer by a federal grand jury in Nebraska.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Michael Glaspie, 72, of Palm City, Fla., pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud after he conned more than 10,000 people into investing in a company referred to as CoinDeal under the premise that the opportunity would benefit from an acquisition involving a company called ViRSE.

ViRSE was a company allegedly owned and operated by Neil Suresh Chandran 50, of Las Vegas, whose “metaverse” of companies developed its own cryptocurrency. Among the companies owned by Chandran were Free Vi Lab, Studio Vi Inc., ViDelivery Inc., ViMarket Inc., and Skalex USA Inc.

“To entice investors to put money into CoinDeal, Glaspie falsely promised that in the event the returns from CoinDeal failed to materialize, he would repay investors their money with 7% annual interest over three years. In fact, Glaspie knew he had no means of making such repayments,” the release states.

Glaspie hinged his deception on a claim that he had “an exclusive and lucrative contract with AT&T to distribute government‑funded phones, and that an app that he developed was being distributed by the Better Business Bureau and would yield over $400 million in revenue.” In reality, he had no such agreements.

According to Friday’s DOJ release, when the CoinDeal sale fell apart, Glaspie “transmitted investor funds to Chandran after falsely representing to CoinDeal investors that he would not do so.”

Glaspie also falsely claimed that he never paid himself with CoinDeal investor funds, when in truth, he misappropriated nearly $2.5 million of victim investments for personal purposes, including trading cryptocurrency, paying his employees’ salaries, and buying a life insurance policy for a family member.

But Chandran was arrested in Los Angeles after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Nebraska on June 14. Chandrawn faces three counts of wire fraud and two counts of engaging in monetary transactions in criminally derived property for his role in the scheme, according to an earlier DOJ release.

According to the DOJ, about 100 different assets from bank accounts to real estate to luxury vehicles — including 39 Tesla vehicles — were subject to forfeiture as proceeds of the fraud.

Glaspie is set for sentencing by a federal district court judge on June 16 and could get up to 20 years in prison.

Chandran faces up to 20 years in prison for each of the wire fraud counts and up to 10 years in prison for each count of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.

“This elaborate investment fraud scheme defrauded more than 10,000 victims of over $55 million,” David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, said in Friday’s release. “Investment fraud schemes of any type will not be tolerated. The FBI will continue to do what we have done for over 100 years and investigate those who attempt to defraud unsuspecting Americans of their hard-earned money.”

FBI field offices in Omaha are assisting other such offices in Washington, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles, and Miami with the cases. Assistant Chief William E. Johnston, trial attorney Tian Huang of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald J. Kleine for the District of Nebraska are prosecuting the cases. U.S. Attorney’s Offices in Nebraska, Nevada, and the Central District of California also assisted in the case against Chandran.

VICTIM ASSISTANCE

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim of fraud related to the case against Chandran is encouraged to visit the DOJ website to submit their impact statement and learn more about their rights.

