Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer weather for the weekend, Sunday night storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a frigid Thursday and Friday we have a warm up to look ahead to! Warmer weather is here in time for the weekend! Highs climb back to the upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s to low 60s Sunday! Saturday starts off on a cold note with a dip to 9 degrees in Omaha by 5 AM... we’ll warm fast but we will be chilly all morning. Expect plenty of sun and a mild afternoon.

Saturday forecast (wowt)

Both days look good for outdoor plans but you’ll have to factor in late evening rain chances on Sunday. Isolated showers move in likely after 9 PM with increasing rain chances overnight... we have the chance for a few thunderstorms too with rain chances clearing through the morning Monday. A storm or two may be strong S of the Metro but the severe risk generally stays well to the S.

Rain chances (wowt)

Severe threat (wowt)

Rain potential (wowt)

Overall the forecast stays warm through next work week with a drier pattern in place after Monday morning. Thursday is our next “chilly” day with a drop to the upper 30s.

10 day forecast (wowt)

