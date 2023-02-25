Dog dies in Omaha house fire, cause under investigation

(Live 5)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A dog died in an Omaha house fire Friday afternoon.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near 14th and Center Street at 2:28 p.m. Friday.

When crews arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the two-story home and located the fire in a bedroom.

The fire was extinguished, but the home sustained heavy damage. The blaze caused an estimated $45,000 in damage to the home and another $10,000 to its contents.

Nobody was home at the time of the incident, but OFD says a dog died in the fire. One person was displaced as a result of the blaze.

OFD says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

