Crash shuts down westbound I-480 in downtown Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash has shut down westbound traffic on I-480 at the Missouri River Bridge into downtown Omaha tonight.

The crash was reported a little before 8:30 p.m. Police dispatch tells 6 News two people were transported to the hospital, one in serious condition.

The other person’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It’s not yet clear when the westbound lanes of I-480 will reopen.

