Woman crashes into LSO patrol car while deputy responds to different crash in icy conditions

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says a woman crashed into a deputy’s patrol car while he was responding to another crash.

Wednesday afternoon Sheriff Terry Wagner said a deputy was responding to a crash because of icy conditions near Highway 77 and Mill Road, between Waverly and Raymond, and had blocked the outside lane of traffic to protect the crash scene and ambulance.

According to Sheriff Wagner, the deputy was out of his patrol car, directing traffic, when a woman who was speeding ran into the rear of the patrol car.

LSO said the woman totaled her vehicle, but thankfully no one was critically hurt.

Sheriff Wagner said the woman had minor injuries and the crash is under investigation.

Deputies started responding to a number of motor assists and crashes Wednesday around 1 p.m. Sheriff Wagner said all the crashes had minor injuries.

