Huskers to host Mavericks for Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Athletics is giving details Friday afternoon about the double-header outdoor volleyball match scheduled for Aug. 30 at Memorial Stadium.

The University of Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team will play Wayne State College in an exhibition match starting at 4:30 p.m. that Wednesday. The Huskers Volleyball team will then host the University of Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks at 7 p.m. that Wednesday.

“This is going to be a special day for the sport of volleyball in this state,” Huskers Volleyball Coach John Cook said in a Nebraska Athletics news release ahead of Friday’s news conference. “At Nebraska, we’re always aiming to ‘Dream Big’ and raise the bar, and there can’t be a much bigger way to do that than to play a match outdoors in a 90,000-seat football stadium. We’re excited that we’re going to be able to include three other local schools as well to make it a statewide celebration. A Nebraska volleyball ticket is one of the hardest tickets in town to get, so we’re pumped that this match will give so many more fans an opportunity to come watch us play and be part of a historic day.”

Cook and Athletic Director Trev Alberts will join Gov. Jim Piellen, NU President Ted Carter, and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green for a news conference Friday afternoon.

“This is going to be a fantastic celebration of volleyball in the state of Nebraska,” Alberts said in the release. “Our Husker program has long been a source of pride throughout the state, and we are also proud that the success of Nebraska volleyball has played a large role in the exponential growth of the sport in Nebraska. We know our great fan base will embrace Volleyball Day in Nebraska and turn out in full force for this historic event. Go Big Red!”

UNO Volleyball Coach Matt Buttermore, UNK Coach Rick Squiers, Wayne State Coach Scott Kneifl as well as Nebraska volleyball student-athletes will also be on hand Friday to talk more about the event.

TICKET INFO

Tickets will be $25 for adults and $5 for high schoolers and younger children.

“Ticket sales will begin with North Stadium and the furthest north sections in East and West Stadiums. All seats will be reserved,” the Nebraska Athletics release states.

Nebraska volleyball season ticket holders will be able to purchase tickets on Tuesday, April 25; they will not be included in their ticket package. Others will be able to purchase tickets for Volleyball Day the next day.

“Ticket information for Nebraska, UNO, UNK, and Wayne State students will be announced at a later date,” the release states.

BROADCAST INFO

Fans will be able to watch the Nebraska-UNO outdoor match on the Big Ten Network or stream it through the FOX Sports app. Details about how to watch the UNK-Wayne State match are still in progress.

Listeners can also hear the Huskers-Mavericks match on Huskers Radio Network local affiliates; or listen at Huskers.com or the Huskers App.

