Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Early morning light snow then a cold Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An area of light snow showers is trying to reach the ground early this morning. It is being chewed up by dry air and will struggle to reach the ground for most of us. If you see any snow it will be less than 1″ and likely wrap up by 10am at the latest.

Snow Through 10 AM (WOWT)

Wind Chill Forecast (WOWT)

Wind chills will be in the -10 to -15 range to start the day but will jump above zero into the afternoon thankfully.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds will likely be tough to shake all day as well that means a high of about 20 degrees will be the best we can do.

A warming trend is on the way for the weekend with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. It won’t be perfectly sunny but it will feel much better into the afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Sunday evening brings with it a chance of storms to the area. I don’t expect anything too strong but an isolated bout of hail is possible from a storm or two. The better risk of severe weather will be south in Kansas & Oklahoma from this late winter severe bout.

Sunday Severe (WOWT)

