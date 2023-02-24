PSSI hired same ‘known minor’ twice to clean slaughterhouses, internal document shows

(NBC News) - A company that the Labor Department says used more than 100 children to clean slaughterhouses hired the same child twice under different names, an internal company document shows.

A June 2021 disciplinary report reviewed by NBC News shows that Packers Sanitation Services Inc. disciplined an employee who hired the same “known minor” twice in six months under two different identities.

The employee who did the hiring was demoted and suspended for three days and required to undergo a “hiring policy review,” according to the document.

The employee did not respond to a request for comment. PSSI spokesperson Gina Swenson said the employee “has been on a leave for personal reasons and is not currently actively working for the company.”

Wisconsin-based PSSI, which is owned by the investment management company Blackstone, was cited by the U.S. Labor Department on Friday for “systemic” child labor violations that indicated “a corporate-wide failure” stretching across 13 locations in eight states.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations division continues to investigate whether the children, largely undocumented migrants, were part of a human trafficking scheme, DHS officials said. PSSI is not a target of that investigation and has not been accused of wrongdoing by DHS.

A former manager for PSSI, who asked that NBC News not disclose their identity, said seeing children working for the company made them “sick.” They said that they were not surprised by the Labor Department’s findings — they were surprised only that it took the Labor Department so long to discover the underage workers.

“There are things happening in the plant that adults aren’t comfortable seeing,” they said. “You can’t walk through [the plant] without getting animal parts on you or blood all over you.”

Shannon Rebolledo, a 17-year veteran of the Labor Department who led the investigation into PSSI’s use of child labor, said that she had “never seen child labor violations to this extent” and that the employees in a Grand Island, Neb., plant tried to hide evidence by deleting digital messages during the investigation.

“Just the sheer number of kids that were working … I’ve never had an employer or their representative impede my investigation like this just so brazenly,” Rebolledo said.

In a statement, PSSI said the company cooperated with the Labor Department investigation.

FALSE IDENTITIES

Michael Lazzeri, the Labor Department’s wage and hour regional administrator, said, “Our investigation found Packers Sanitation Services’ systems flagged some young workers as minors but the company ignored the flags.”

After the Labor Department announced it had found 50 children working for PSSI in December, the company signed a consent decree saying it would abide by child labor laws.

The former manager said the company did not undertake enough scrutiny of identifying documentation when staff members were hired, and that the company hired many undocumented immigrants who used false identities to pass the E-Verify government compliance system.

The former manager said that while some employees presenting false documents were turned away, it was common for workers who presented obviously false IDs to get hired as long as the documents stated they were legal and of age.

Swenson told NBC News in response: “This is categorically false — period,” noting that the company uses the government E-Verify system for new hires, as well as “multiple audits and biometrics” to verify identities.

‘COMMON KNOWLEDGE’

Allegations of child labor by PSSI at a slaughterhouse in Grand Island date to 2016, according to a local police report obtained by NBC News. The report said an officer was called to the local middle school because a 14-year-old girl had “injuries to her hands.” The document shows that the allegations were investigated as “child abuse.”

A Grand Island Police spokesperson said the injuries were from the child’s work at PSSI. Police determined it was from the girl’s work via conversation with the child and her guardian. The matter was referred to the local prosecutor, and the guardian of the child was investigated but not charged, according to a local police official.

Local school officials told Labor Department investigators that it was “common knowledge” that children worked overnight shifts at the local meatpacking plant and that they would often fall asleep in class, according to court documents.

Audrey Lutz, a former executive director of a local Nebraska nonprofit group that has been helping the child workers in Grand Island, said the Guatemalan child workers she met were clearly children. They were too afraid to speak to NBC News and unaware that they were forbidden from doing the work.

The company paid a fine of $1.5 million to the Labor Department — $15,138 for each child who was illegally employed. Labor Department officials say that is the maximum penalty according to federal law.

Lutz said she thinks more accountability is warranted beyond the fine, adding that she wants to see a criminal investigation. “I think the Department of Justice should come in and do a full investigation and figure out who is responsible for employing this many children, not only in Grand Island, Neb., but across the country.”

Labor Department officials say what department investigators found at PSSI is part of a growing national concern. They point to agency data that shows a 69% increase across the country in minors employed in violation of child labor laws from 2018 to 2022.

Copyright 2023 NBC News. All rights reserved.