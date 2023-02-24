Omaha nonprofit in Ukraine giving aid, helping refugees

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha nonprofit says they have helped more than 27 Ukrainian people get out of their war-torn country.

One Child Inc. has delivered more than 800 tons of food and medical supplies and helped to feed more than 9,000 people every month in four different regions of Ukraine

Originally, One Child Inc. had no intentions of getting involved in a war relief effort.

They were in Ukraine with the mission to provide necessities for at-risk children and families.

“We’d been teaching kids about human trafficking, teaching the kids how to identify predators,” said John Driscoll, the Director of One Child Inc.

Seven years later that mission changed. Russia invaded Ukraine, and all hell broke loose.

And the mission of the nonprofit made a serious pivot. One Child Inc. now concentrates on moving materials into Ukraine and getting some of its people out of harm’s way.

“There were millions of people that couldn’t leave and they had nothing. It was kind of a round trip, take refuges out and then you bring supplies back in.”

One Child Inc. has 24 volunteers in Ukraine. No one thought they would be in Ukraine for this long but they’re still there because the people of Ukraine still need help.

“There’s 700 people, 100 children in five villages. They haven’t had any medical treatment in nine months, they haven’t had any food supplies for nine months and this morning we are on our way there.”

Driscoll says he has to help. There are a lot of people who live with him, who watch as their country is being destroyed

“My wife’s from Ukraine, my children are adopted from Ukraine, it’s my second home and it’s the right thing to do. My in-laws are there, they have friends there. Cousins, uncles, friends we lost, we lost a friend that was one of the first U.S. citizens killed.”

The Russians are making Driscoll’s mission more difficult as they continue to deliver aid to rural villages and towns.

“And in some cases, you have to have a military escort because of the landmines. You know we already lost one truck because of a landmine.”

Driscoll says the people of Ukraine just want the war to end but they want their flag to fly over their country.

“They’re not going to give up, Ukrainians don’t give up.”

Driscoll says now they are helping some Ukrainian refugees return to their country. If you would like to help One Child Inc., you can get information by contacting them.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.