North Omaha natives giving former community building a refresh

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For years, the former Native Omaha Club building has been empty in North Omaha. Now a dynamic duo with neighborhood roosts is giving it new life.

Kyle Keith and Katrina Adams first met in 2020 through a program for first-time developers. Realizing they had a shared interest, they went into business together and submitted a Request for Proposal when the City put the building up for sale.

“When we got notification that we were selected, it was confirmation that we do this,” Adams said. “That we’re going to do this. That we deserve to have these kinds of spaces in our community.”

The new version of the building will feature three apartment homes, a co-working space, office space and dining. The team’s goal is to make sure it’s a space of value for North Omahans.

“We want to make sure the rates that we have for our residences and for our commercial spaces are accessible for the people that are from here and want to be here,” said Keith.

Keith and Adams are working with Blair Freeman, a women and minority-owned construction company with their own ties to North Omaha. Holland Basham Architects is also part of the project. Both companies tell 6 News they want to make sure the building’s essence remains.

“We’re really excited to be able to bring that building back to life and have people just enjoy it as much as they did years ago,” said Maranda Adams, co-CEO of Blair Freeman.

“It’s about respecting the history of the building itself and not trying to cover that up,” added Megan Jarosz, associate partner at Holland Basham Architects.

According to Adams and Keith, the renovation of this building is only the start of more projects to come. They hope it will inspire future generations in the community they call home.

“Around this building, there are empty lots that can be developed. We can help people learn how to do it [and] point them to the resources where they can do it themselves,” Adams said.

“For, this isn’t just a progress in my career but it’s a progress in where I come from. And that makes all the difference,” said Keith.

A groundbreaking is planned for next month. According to the team, they plan to have the project completed this year.

