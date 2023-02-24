New mobile app lets Nebraskans submit child support payments electronically

Apple and Android users will be able to download the app through the Apple store or Google Play...
Apple and Android users will be able to download the app through the Apple store or Google Play store.(WILX)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Child Support Payment Center introduced on Wednesday a new mobile app that provides easy access to the payer’s account and lets them submit payments electronically.

The new NE Rapid Pay mobile app will begin accepting checks, cashier checks, and money orders through the app. With the new feature, anyone using the app will be able to submit a payment by simply taking a picture.

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante, who announced the new app, said, “We live in a mobile world and many people handle their finances almost entirely on their mobile devices. With the NE Rapid Pay app, Nebraskan’s will have a safe, secure, and convenient access to their account.”

Currently, the payment center handles 89% of all child support payments and 97% of distributions electronically. This helps save postage, paper, and processing costs.

Any payments made through the app will be credited effective on the date the payment is scanned. This will allow payments to be credited prior to midnight, even on the last day of the month. If the payment is received by 9 a.m. it will be shown in the payer’s child support account on the next business day. If the payment is received after 9 a.m. then the payment will be shown in the payer’s child support account the following business day.

Anyone paying through the app can receive a receipt in their email.

The free app will be available to download on the Apple store and Google Play store. The apps will offer guest and biometric authentication options.

For any questions on the mobile app, contact the Customer Service team at 1-877-631-9973 and choose Option 3, or visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed
Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing Jr.
‘EVERYBODY gets a new plate!’: Douglas County Treasurer videos preview new designs
Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
No offsite impact after fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee
Missouri woman arrested for attempted murder in Fremont County
A Florida mover has been penalized by the Nebraska Public Service Commission for not having a...
Florida mover penalized for not having Nebraska license

Latest News

Senator Machaela Cavanaugh filibusters
Omaha senator filibusters Nebraska property tax bill to protest bill prohibiting trans care for kids
6 News talked with an Elkhorn man who not only met Jimmy Carter -- but worked alongside him...
Elkhorn man recounts experience building homes with Jimmy Carter
Lincoln Police were called to Prescott Elementary School after a student allegedly brought a...
Lincoln Police respond to Prescott Elementary after student brings loaded gun to school
The Omaha Storm Chasers are donating $5,000 to a Plattsmouth athletic association to help build...
Omaha Storm Chasers donates to Plattsmouth athletic association
Charges have been dismissed against an 18-year-old in threats made to several Omaha Public...
Case dismissed for adult arrested in school threat case