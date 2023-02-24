New mobile app lets Nebraskans submit child support payments electronically

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Child Support Payment Center introduced on Wednesday a new mobile app that provides easy access to the payer’s account and lets them submit payments electronically.

The new NE Rapid Pay mobile app will begin accepting checks, cashier checks, and money orders through the app. With the new feature, anyone using the app will be able to submit a payment by simply taking a picture.

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante, who announced the new app, said, “We live in a mobile world and many people handle their finances almost entirely on their mobile devices. With the NE Rapid Pay app, Nebraskan’s will have a safe, secure, and convenient access to their account.”

Currently, the payment center handles 89% of all child support payments and 97% of distributions electronically. This helps save postage, paper, and processing costs.

Any payments made through the app will be credited effective on the date the payment is scanned. This will allow payments to be credited prior to midnight, even on the last day of the month. If the payment is received by 9 a.m. it will be shown in the payer’s child support account on the next business day. If the payment is received after 9 a.m. then the payment will be shown in the payer’s child support account the following business day.

Anyone paying through the app can receive a receipt in their email.

The free app will be available to download on the Apple store and Google Play store. The apps will offer guest and biometric authentication options.

For any questions on the mobile app, contact the Customer Service team at 1-877-631-9973 and choose Option 3, or visit their website here.

