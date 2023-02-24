Lincoln Airport announces $22 million manufacturing and distribution facility with Timpte, Inc.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport Authority and Timpte, Inc. announced they are creating a $22 million Lincoln Manufacturing Center at LNK.

The $22 million Lincoln Manufacturing Center is estimated to be between 180,000-200,000 square feet in size and will be located on a parcel of land on the west side of the Lincoln Airport known as LNK Enterprise Park.

The facility will be built for the purpose of manufacturing equipment trailers, trailer components, trailer accessories, marine accessories, a wide range of metal fabrication, welding and paint processes, and distribution of aftermarket trailer parts.

“Timpte, Inc. is excited for the opportunity to expand our manufacturing operations in Lincoln and build on the success we have seen over the last 11 years at our West O Street facility,” Dale Jones, President and CEO of Timpte, Inc. said.

Timpte, Inc. is a Nebraska-based trailer manufacturing company that have been serving the transportation industry since 1884. They have been serving the transportation industry longer than any other trailer company in North America.

Timpte, Inc. trailer in parking lot. (Timpte, Inc.)

Jason Ball, President and CEO of the Lincoln Chamber and Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, said, “Timpte has been a leader in their industry for more that a century and a part of the Lincoln economy for more than a decade.”

An estimated eighty jobs are to be created from this project which will also raise Timpte’s current employee count from 620 to 700.

“This new facility will allow us to bring further diversification to our product portfolio and create a variety of well-paid, skilled job opportunities.” Jones said.

In addition to the new $22 million facility, Timpte, Inc. will also be investing $9 to $10 million in machine tool equipment for the facility.

The project is based on a long-term lease between Timpte, Inc. and LNK and is not to exceed 50 years.

Dave Haring, Executive Director of Lincoln Airport, said, “From their Midwestern roots, to their national reputation, to the professionalism and experience in their team, Timpte truly embodies what it means to be a Nebraska company.”

LNK and Timpte, Inc. plan to break ground within the next 60 to 90 days.

