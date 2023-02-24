Judge tosses case against 18-year-old woman charged in Omaha school threats

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A judge on Friday dismissed charges against the 18-year-old woman arrested after false threats against multiple Omaha schools in January.

Omaha Police arrested Itzel Bravo and three juveniles ages 11, 12, and 15, after a school threat was posted on social media on Jan. 11. Douglas County Court Judge Stephania Shearer dismissed the case against her during a preliminary hearing Friday morning citing insufficient evidence.

Itzel Bravo (Omaha Police Department)

According to court documents, Omaha Police put in an emergency inquiry with Cox Communications that revealed the location of the IP address that was used to make the Instagram account associated with the threat. The IP address allegedly pointed to 18-year-old Itzel Bravo’s home.

The suspect allegedly told police her friends created the post, but she didn’t name who they were. She also allegedly admitted to police that she was present while the posts were put on Instagram using her mother’s computer.

According to authorities, Bravo was booked into jail following an outcry from parents regarding the threat. The 11-year-old and 12-year-old were cited following the incident. The 15-year-old was also facing a terroristic threat charge in juvenile court.

The posts and the Instagram account were deleted after they started gaining traction online. The investigation revealed the threats were ultimately a hoax.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.