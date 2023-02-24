Former drug convicts advocate for food assistance after serving their time

LB88 is working through the legislature -- the third time this has been introduced.
A bill working through the Nebraska legislature would give some convicted felons access to food stamp benefits.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When is someone’s debt to society considered repaid?

It’s a question up for debate in the unicameral this session pertaining to eligibility for SNAP food assistance. In Nebraska, those with felony drug convictions have a lifetime ban on food stamps.

Both Kayla Tobey and Mary Shaw were convicted of felony conspiracy to distribute drugs in separate cases more than a decade ago. Each served their time. But when they got out, they quickly realized the punishment wasn’t over.

“They said you’re disqualified for life,” said Tobey.

“They said lifetime ban,” said Shaw.

When Mary’s husband passed away, she needed food assistance.

“It had the feeling of ‘you’re worthless. You’re not a proper member of society.’ And I was doing my best to amend my wrongs,” said Shaw. “My budget for groceries was approximately $20 a month.”

Mary looked into food stamps -- Nebraska law bans anyone with three or more felony possession convictions or one felony distribution conviction from ever receiving help.

Recently, Tobey, who just had a newborn son, also found herself in need.

“I wanted to use it as a stepping stone to help me get back on my feet when I found out that I was going to start over as a new parent,” she said.

Senator Megan Hunt from Omaha had people like Kayla and Mary in mind when she re-introduced LB88 for the third time. It would allow those who served their time and are in good standing to get food stamps.

“People don’t need to keep paying society back and paying a debt and serving a sentence when they’ve already done that,” said Hunt.

In past attempts, the bill drew criticism. In 2019, Senator John Lowe of Kearney opposed the bill, saying those who are transitioning from jail need incentives to change. Last year, Sen. Julie Slama opposed it, saying she’d like to scale down SNAP benefits.

Currently, LB88 is awaiting a hearing in the Health and Human Services Committee. Perhaps the third time will be the charm.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

