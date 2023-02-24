Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Another cold day and snow showers ahead of a weekend warm up

Emily's Thursday evening forecast update
By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a frigid Thursday Friday is another cold day in the low 20s with the chance for returning snow showers. Snow showers build in from the SW after midnight and bring the best chance for light accumulation mainly prior to the AM commute. They’ll begin to wrap up around 8 AM and leave less than 1″ behind.

Friday AM snow
Friday AM snow(wowt)
Snow accumulation
Snow accumulation(wowt)

The day will be another cold one with a start in the single digits and a warm up to 23 in the Metro... we’ll feel colder all day thanks to a breeze.

Wind chill Friday
Wind chill Friday(wowt)

Warmer weather is here in time for the weekend! Highs climb back to the upper 40s Saturday and low 50s Sunday! Both days look good for outdoor plans but you’ll have to factor in evenign rain chances on Sunday. Isolated showers move in with increasing rain chances overnight... we have the chance for a few thunderstorms too with rain chances clearing through the morning Monday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Overall the forecast stays warm through next work week with a drier pattern in place after Monday morning.

