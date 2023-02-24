Elkhorn man recounts experience building homes with Jimmy Carter

6 News talked with an Elkhorn man who not only met Jimmy Carter -- but worked alongside him building homes.
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Don Browers of Elkhorn has been a Habitat for Humanity volunteer for 15 years. One mission has stood out more than the others: Haiti in 2012 after a devastating earthquake.

Browers was part of a team of 400 volunteers that left from Atlanta, Georgia bound for Haiti on a Carter Work Project led by former President Jimmy Carter. There was a banquet the night before the big trip. A time when Carter socialized with the volunteers, then the flight.

“I’m sitting in my seat in the airplane just trying to wake up and I look up and coming down the aisleway is Jimmy Carter,” said Browers. “This is such a tribute to the man. He walked down that plane and shook the hand of every volunteer on that plane and thanked them personally for coming.”

Once in Haiti, Browers says it was all business as he and other volunteers built roughly 100 houses in one week. He provided 6 News with pictures showing what appears to be a small village of newly constructed homes going up.

Browers says Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter worked alongside them in blistering heat.

“It was so hot. They weren’t there for the photo op. They were there to work. We saw them every day. They were there all day long hammering and sawing just like everybody else.

Browers summed up his experience with the 39th President of the United States saying he was a kind, generous man who tried to make the world a better place.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

