BBB Tip: How to support Black-Owned Businesses During Black History Month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As you recognize Black history throughout the month of February, take time to support and highlight the Black entrepreneurs leading trustworthy businesses and providing opportunities in your neighborhood.

The continued success of Black-owned businesses is crucial to building thriving communities.

Here are five pieces of advice from the Better Business Bureau on how to support Black-owned businesses in your community:

1. Be more intentional about your purchases.

Create good habits by thinking more about where your purchases come from. Consider the stores and brands you support, and research how they interact with their community.

Taking the time to better understand where you shop not only helps you make better purchases but also drives the success of brands that do good in their communities.

2. Leave a review for the business.

As one of the first places consumers look for information about a purchase, online customer reviews play a huge role in business success. Consumers check online reviews to see a business’s star rating and to get an idea of the general customer experience.

Writing a review for Black-owned businesses you love helps them establish a strong reputation and encourages other shoppers to do business there.

3. Share their social media posts.

Online customer reviews aren’t the only place consumers look for business information. Many consumers first learn about businesses on social media, and they connect with businesses online to guide their purchase decisions.

Plus, most businesses say social media is their preferred place to build strong customer relationships according to Sprout Social. Sharing social media posts is one of the most reliable ways to introduce more people to Black-owned businesses.

4. Buy gift cards for friends and family.

Another way to introduce friends and family to your favorite Black-owned businesses is by buying them gift cards. Gift cards enable people to try something new without the stakes of spending their own money, and if they have a good experience, they might just become a loyal customer.

5. Support organizations that foster Black entrepreneurship.

Think beyond where you shop by supporting organizations that empower Black entrepreneurs. Many organizations provide education, mentorship and grant opportunities to underserved underrepresented communities.

By donating to or volunteering with these organizations, you can help Black business owners grow and achieve their goals. Visit Give.org to find organizations advocating for Black entrepreneurs in your community.

Black History Month is a great time to highlight Black-owned businesses, but you can make an even greater impact by making it a habit to support Black entrepreneurs year-round. When consumers support businesses that make a positive impact, the whole community is stronger.

