Athlete of the Week: Bennington’s Kael Lauridsen

By Joe Nugent
Published: Feb. 23, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kael Lauridsen first thought about the possibility of winning four state championships well before he was in high school, it was actually an idea he bounced off his dad three years before wrestling at Bennington as a freshman. Kael put in the work with much of it happening in the offseason to become the 36th wrestler in Nebraska to win four state championships.

The final bout was a great one for those watching in the stands, it went to sudden victory against John Alden out of O’Neill. Kael found the two points he needed to win for the 176th time in his high career high school. He heads to Lincoln to wrestle for the Huskers with only one loss to a high school opponent from the state of Nebraska.

