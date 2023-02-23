UNO’s Nikulochkina sisters lean on each other after traveling great distances to play for the Mavericks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Polina and Ana Nikulochkina have come a great distance to play basketball at Omaha. The sisters were both on the same junior college team last season in Florida. They took a 48-hour Greyhound trip here in the offseason and that was only a small part of their journey. Almost a decade ago the sisters moved to the United States before high school to find the right mix of quality basketball and a quality education.

Their entire lives they’ve been on the same teams, whether it was back home, in high school, junior college or at UNO.

They both play guard and will have one-year eligibility to go following this season. Polina is averaging 20 minutes and four points per game, Ana plays about ten minutes per game. Both have helped the Mavericks improve this season. The team is set to play in the Summit League Tournament following its regular season finale this Saturday at home against Denver.

