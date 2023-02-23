Slick morning drive with cold and breezy weather lasting through Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The precipitation has ended but drivers are not out of the woods just yet.

Due to the sleet, freezing rain and snow over the past 24 hours, roads will be icy in spots for the morning commute.

Be prepared for slippery conditions as you head out the door!

Temperatures have plummeted overnight and they will struggle to warm during the daytime hours, only peaking in the mid teens.

On top of that, northwest winds will be gusting in the 30-35 miles per hour range through the morning, pushing wind chills into the teens below zero.

Thursday and Friday Wind Chills (WOWT)

While there will be a little improvement in the afternoon, it will remain cold and breezy.

Overnight, cloud cover will increase again and we will start to bring in some snow showers as we approach dawn.

Friday Morning Snow Showers (WOWT)

Amounts will be between a dusting and half inch, though snow may be falling in spots during the morning commute.

After another cold day Friday, temperatures return to the 40s Saturday and Sunday sees us top out near 50 degrees.

Sunday evening sees showers and even a few thunderstorms move in to our area.

The rain continues overnight and into our Monday morning.

Sunday Night Thundershowers (WOWT)

The good news is that temperatures stay warm enough for this to be all rain.

We stay in the 40s for temperatures next week.

