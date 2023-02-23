Omaha Public Schools board selects interim superintendent

A formal appointment of Dr. Cheryl Logan’s replacement is expected in March.
Matthew Ray, interim superintendent of Omaha Public Schools
Matthew Ray, interim superintendent of Omaha Public Schools(Cara_Bresette-Yates | WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education selected its next superintendent at tonight’s board meeting.

The board announced plans to select current Deputy Superintendent Matthew Ray as interim superintendent, pending contract negotiations and approval anticipated in March.

He will replace outgoing superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan, who announced she would step down from her role come the end of this school year.

“We are grateful for Dr. Logan’s service and her support for a strong transition,” said Board of Education President Spencer Head. “We are very happy to work with Mr. Ray in this new role. He has devoted his entire career to the students, staff and families of Omaha Public Schools. Mr. Ray is uniquely qualified to lead through this time.”

Ray recently served as the interim chief officer for both the district’s curriculum and school improvement divisions.

“I’m honored and humbled to carry toward our daily service and strategic plan of action,” Ray said. “We know the work ahead of us, and we’re ready.”

The Board of Education also received proposals from six firms to assist with the search for a permanent superintendent, with a selection expected in March. The interim superintendent will not be a part of the working group managing the superintendent search.

The latest news and information will be posted on OPS’s website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of Ryan Larsen, the 11-year-old La Vista boy missing since May 2021, is asking the...
Ryan Larsen family in court to ask that missing La Vista boy be ‘presumed dead’
A homeless camp near 90th and Grand in Omaha is proving to be a hazard -- and neighbors want it...
Omaha neighbors, property owner clash over cleanup of homeless camp
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Icy for the Wednesday PM commute into Thursday
Hy-Vee abruptly suspends employee discount program, alleging abuse
Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
No offsite impact after fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee

Latest News

With the rise of artificial intelligence like ChatGPT comes a dilemma for educators: embrace it...
How educators and students in Omaha are responding to artificial intelligence tool, ChatGPT
Nebraska's latest attempt at a near-total abortion ban has made it out of committee.
BREAKING: Lawmakers advance abortion ban bill out of committee
A bill working through the Nebraska Legislature aims to speed up the process of construction...
Bill aims to speed up highway construction
6 News has learned the identity of the man shot at a liquor store near 24th and Leavenworth...
Victim identified in Omaha liquor store shooting