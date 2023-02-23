Omaha liquor store shooting suspect arrested at Council Bluffs hotel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities arrested a 27-year-old man they say shot someone at an Omaha liquor store on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Omaha Police Department, Council Bluffs Police assisted Omaha officers in apprehending Kyser Clark at a Council Bluffs hotel.

Kyser Clark (Omaha Police Department)

He was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on gun charges and for being a fugitive from justice.

“Omaha charges are pending,” the release states.

The shooting at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday left one person injured at the All Nations Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco, located near 24th and Leavenworth streets.

OPD officers responding to the business found a 33-year-old man inside, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

