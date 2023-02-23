Omaha liquor store shooting suspect arrested at Council Bluffs hotel

6 News has learned the identity of the man shot at a liquor store near 24th and Leavenworth Wednesday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities arrested a 27-year-old man they say shot someone at an Omaha liquor store on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Omaha Police Department, Council Bluffs Police assisted Omaha officers in apprehending Kyser Clark at a Council Bluffs hotel.

Kyser Clark
Kyser Clark(Omaha Police Department)

He was booked into the Pottawattamie County Jail on gun charges and for being a fugitive from justice.

“Omaha charges are pending,” the release states.

The shooting at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday left one person injured at the All Nations Grocery, Liquor and Tobacco, located near 24th and Leavenworth streets.

OPD officers responding to the business found a 33-year-old man inside, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
No offsite impact after fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee
The 15th annual Maha Festival kicks off July 28, 2023.
Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 lineup
The mother of Ryan Larsen, the 11-year-old La Vista boy missing since May 2021, is asking the...
Ryan Larsen family in court to ask that missing La Vista boy be ‘presumed dead’
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at the All Nations liquor and tobacco store near 24th and...
Omaha Police investigate shooting at liquor store
Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed

Latest News

Douglas County Treasurer’s Office phone issues confuse customers
Lincoln Police said Sergeant Tu Tran rescued a driver from their submerged vehicle on Wednesday.
Lincoln Police officer rescues woman from submerged car in pond
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Cold and breezy Thursday despite sunshine