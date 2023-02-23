North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.(Lincoln County Jail)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte Public School teacher is in jail and accused of sexually assaulting a student.

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday at the high school.

According to the North Platte Police Department, administrative staff reported the information to the school’s resource officer on Tuesday. Police said they had probable cause and collected several items of evidence that led them to believe Cooper had sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

According to the school district’s website, Cooper is a math teacher at the high school.

The North Platte Public School District released the following comment:

“While we cannot share the specific details of this personnel matter, we can assure you that North Platte Public Schools remains committed to educating our students in a safe learning environment. Additionally, we will continue to work with law enforcement throughout this investigation. The North Platte Police Department is handling this ongoing criminal investigation; we cannot elaborate further.”

Cooper is charged with Sexual Abuse by a School Employee, a Class IIA Felony. He was incarcerated at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 15th annual Maha Festival kicks off July 28, 2023.
Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 lineup
Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
No offsite impact after fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee
The mother of Ryan Larsen, the 11-year-old La Vista boy missing since May 2021, is asking the...
Ryan Larsen family in court to ask that missing La Vista boy be ‘presumed dead’
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at the All Nations liquor and tobacco store near 24th and...
Omaha Police investigate shooting at liquor store
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Icy for the Wednesday PM commute into Thursday

Latest News

Cold and breezy Thursday despite sunshine
Hourly Temps & Wind Chills Thursday
Slick morning drive with cold and breezy weather lasting through Thursday
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Slick Thursday AM commute, cold and breezy day
A Florida mover has been penalized by the Nebraska Public Service Commission for not having a...
Florida mover penalized for not having Nebraska license