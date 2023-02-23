Newborn surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law, officials say

South Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.
South Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.(Pexels)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - South Carolina officials said a newborn baby was surrendered safely to a hospital on Monday under Daniel’s Law.

The Department of Social Services said the baby boy was left at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and accepted under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The newborn was born on Feb. 19 and weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces at the time of his birth, according to officials.

WHNS reports the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services took custody of the infant upon discharge from the hospital and placed him in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing for the baby will be held on April 3 at 2 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Family Court.

Those interested in the hearing can contact the Spartanburg Family Court at 864-596-2588 or the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services at 864-596-3001.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
No offsite impact after fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee
The 15th annual Maha Festival kicks off July 28, 2023.
Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 lineup
The mother of Ryan Larsen, the 11-year-old La Vista boy missing since May 2021, is asking the...
Ryan Larsen family in court to ask that missing La Vista boy be ‘presumed dead’
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at the All Nations liquor and tobacco store near 24th and...
Omaha Police investigate shooting at liquor store
Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed

Latest News

Piper the cat is back with her owner after she went missing 9 years ago.
Cat missing for 9 years reunited with owner, thanks to microchip
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly before...
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine: Drone footage shows scale of Bakhmut’s destruction
Three deputies were charged and fired over the beating.
Charges dropped against detainee beaten inside Georgia jail
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified