Lincoln Police officer rescues woman from submerged car in pond

Lincoln Police said Sergeant Tu Tran rescued a driver from their submerged vehicle on Wednesday.
Lincoln Police said Sergeant Tu Tran rescued a driver from their submerged vehicle on Wednesday.(Lincoln Police)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer rescued a 27-year-old woman from a sinking car in a pond Wednesday.

The accident happened at a pond on the Wilderness Ridge Golf Course near Yankee Hill Drive and Executive Woods Drive shortly before 4:40 p.m. Police believe the driver of a Hyundai Elantra was going too fast for the icy conditions and wasn’t able to negotiate the turn. The driver, a 27-year-old woman, struck an LES transformer before landing in the pond. A passerby called 911.

Police said Sgt. Tu Tran was in the area of 27th and Pine Lake Road and responded to the scene. LPD said when Sgt. Tran arrived the car was nearly submerged and only the rear driver’s window and trunk were visible above the surface.

“Sgt. Tran removed his police equipment and continued into the pond to assist the occupant,” Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said. “After swimming to the vehicle, Sgt. Tran observed it sank further, now only the trunk was visible. Sgt. Tran was able to open an unlocked rear door. He was not able to see into the murky water but was able to feel a leg as he reached inside the vehicle. Sgt. Tran pulled the female out of the car before it sank completely beneath the surface.”

Sgt. Tran got the woman to the bank where bystanders had gathered to help.

The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out and is expected to be okay.

Divers were also on scene waiting for a tow truck to get the car out.

It was 23 degrees with a windchill of just 4 degrees in Lincoln around the time the crash happened.

Lincoln Police said this was Sgt. Tran’s second water rescue in less than six months. LPD said on Sept. 3 he entered the water to assist a driver who suffered a medical episode and drove into a pond near 75th Street and Badger Road.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
No offsite impact after fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee
The 15th annual Maha Festival kicks off July 28, 2023.
Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 lineup
The mother of Ryan Larsen, the 11-year-old La Vista boy missing since May 2021, is asking the...
Ryan Larsen family in court to ask that missing La Vista boy be ‘presumed dead’
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at the All Nations liquor and tobacco store near 24th and...
Omaha Police investigate shooting at liquor store
Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed

Latest News

Douglas County Treasurer’s Office phone issues confuse customers
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at the All Nations liquor and tobacco store near 24th and...
Omaha liquor store shooting suspect arrested at Council Bluffs hotel
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Cold and breezy Thursday despite sunshine