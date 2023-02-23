Lincoln Police officer rescues woman from submerged car in pond

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer rescued a 27-year-old woman from a sinking car in a pond Wednesday.

The accident happened at a pond on the Wilderness Ridge Golf Course near Yankee Hill Drive and Executive Woods Drive shortly before 4:40 p.m. Police believe the driver of a Hyundai Elantra was going too fast for the icy conditions and wasn’t able to negotiate the turn. The driver, a 27-year-old woman, struck an LES transformer before landing in the pond. A passerby called 911.

Police said Sgt. Tu Tran was in the area of 27th and Pine Lake Road and responded to the scene. LPD said when Sgt. Tran arrived the car was nearly submerged and only the rear driver’s window and trunk were visible above the surface.

“Sgt. Tran removed his police equipment and continued into the pond to assist the occupant,” Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said. “After swimming to the vehicle, Sgt. Tran observed it sank further, now only the trunk was visible. Sgt. Tran was able to open an unlocked rear door. He was not able to see into the murky water but was able to feel a leg as he reached inside the vehicle. Sgt. Tran pulled the female out of the car before it sank completely beneath the surface.”

Sgt. Tran got the woman to the bank where bystanders had gathered to help.

The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out and is expected to be okay.

Divers were also on scene waiting for a tow truck to get the car out.

It was 23 degrees with a windchill of just 4 degrees in Lincoln around the time the crash happened.

Lincoln Police said this was Sgt. Tran’s second water rescue in less than six months. LPD said on Sept. 3 he entered the water to assist a driver who suffered a medical episode and drove into a pond near 75th Street and Badger Road.

LPD is proud to recognize Sergeant Tu Tran for his actions in rescuing a party from a submerged vehicle yesterday afternoon. Sergeant Tran quickly entered the frigid water and extricated the driver. This is his 2nd water rescue in less than 6 months! pic.twitter.com/MZbPGlJZKp — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) February 23, 2023

