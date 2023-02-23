Iowa lawmakers push to axe local control of red light cameras

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - There are a dozen cameras in Council Bluffs set up to take your picture if you don’t stop when the light turns red.

The cameras themselves don’t sneak up on you -- there’s a sign warning the camera is watching, and it’s hard to miss them set up at intersections throughout the city, all with the highest number of traffic incidents.

Iowa lawmakers advanced a bill that would require crews to only install the cameras in high-crash, high-risk areas, only if all other options have failed.

“We just hope the legislature wouldn’t do that,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “We had a pretty understanding group in the Iowa House who had voted it down on more than one occasion, but there has been significant turnover in the Iowa House.”

Walsh says the red light cameras are working in his city -- running a red light in Council Bluffs will run you a little more than $100.

“Originally, they brought in a little over $2 million a year,” Walsh said. “The most recent year, they’ve brought in a little north of $700,000. It’s about half the revenue it was, so, one, it indicates changed behavior.”

Right now, money from red-light runners goes to help out public safety. The state has another proposal that would instead use that money to pay for state and local road improvements. Mayor Walsh doesn’t believe it’s time to change lanes on red light cameras in his city -- he says what they’re doing now is working.

“The main thing city government is charged with is keeping their population safer, and we think this is the way to do it,” Walsh said.

He says the city will lobby against the legislature’s proposal. The bill passed through a subcommittee and now needs to pass through a committee to stay alive.

