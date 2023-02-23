Iowa lawmakers push to axe local control of red light cameras

Mayor Matt Walsh says they’re working, even if they’re not bringing in as much money as before.
A bill in the Iowa House aims to restrict control of red-light cameras, taking authority away from city and county governments.
By Roger Hamer
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - There are a dozen cameras in Council Bluffs set up to take your picture if you don’t stop when the light turns red.

The cameras themselves don’t sneak up on you -- there’s a sign warning the camera is watching, and it’s hard to miss them set up at intersections throughout the city, all with the highest number of traffic incidents.

Iowa lawmakers advanced a bill that would require crews to only install the cameras in high-crash, high-risk areas, only if all other options have failed.

“We just hope the legislature wouldn’t do that,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “We had a pretty understanding group in the Iowa House who had voted it down on more than one occasion, but there has been significant turnover in the Iowa House.”

Walsh says the red light cameras are working in his city -- running a red light in Council Bluffs will run you a little more than $100.

“Originally, they brought in a little over $2 million a year,” Walsh said. “The most recent year, they’ve brought in a little north of $700,000. It’s about half the revenue it was, so, one, it indicates changed behavior.”

Right now, money from red-light runners goes to help out public safety. The state has another proposal that would instead use that money to pay for state and local road improvements. Mayor Walsh doesn’t believe it’s time to change lanes on red light cameras in his city -- he says what they’re doing now is working.

“The main thing city government is charged with is keeping their population safer, and we think this is the way to do it,” Walsh said.

He says the city will lobby against the legislature’s proposal. The bill passed through a subcommittee and now needs to pass through a committee to stay alive.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
No offsite impact after fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee
The 15th annual Maha Festival kicks off July 28, 2023.
Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 lineup
The mother of Ryan Larsen, the 11-year-old La Vista boy missing since May 2021, is asking the...
Ryan Larsen family in court to ask that missing La Vista boy be ‘presumed dead’
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at the All Nations liquor and tobacco store near 24th and...
Omaha Police investigate shooting at liquor store
Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed

Latest News

A bill in the Iowa House aims to restrict control of red-light cameras, taking authority away...
Iowa lawmakers advance bill to divert local control of red-light cameras
Douglas County Treasurer deals with phone issues Thursday morning
The latest COVID update from Douglas County Health.
Feb. 23 COVID update
Omaha Police have made an arrest in the shooting at a liquor store Wednesday.
Omaha Police make arrest in liquor store shooting