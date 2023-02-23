Florida mover penalized for not having Nebraska license

Confidant Movers was ordered to pay over $7,000 for not having a license to operate.
A Florida mover has been penalized by the Nebraska Public Service Commission for not having a license to operate in the state.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Before Confidant Movers would unload her belongings last July, Jessica Irwin of Crawford, Nebraska, had to pay $3,000 -- an unexpected cost that pushed the final bill to more than $7,000 -- for an in-state move.

“It’s devastating,” Irwin told 6 News. “You’re starting a new life and think you’ll have a really good start, and then something like that happens. It’s really derailing, you get in a financial spot.”

The Nebraska Public Service Commission levied a civil penalty on Confidant Movers of Florida for that same amount for not having a Nebraska license. The $7,147 will go to the state school fund.

“I’m so happy,” Irwin said. “I know we’re not getting any money out of it and that’s okay, but I’m so glad they’re getting some justice.”

The owner of Confidant Movers didn’t show for the hearing or seek a delay. He told the Public Service Commission that he’s Russian and was called back to his homeland for military service -- so collecting the money may not be easy. Jessica is relieved to get nearly all her belongings.

It’s not only the cost they charge you -- but you also have to be concerned about your valuables, like a picture of your late brother. But Jessica did show 6 News the photo and her brother’s urn that did make the move, with the movers which she says wasn’t worth the stress.

“Your most valuable things, just keep them with you,” Irwin said. “Make space for them, because you don’t know for sure, and it would be terrible to not get that stuff back.”

The customer found the Florida moving company through an online broker, but the Public Service Commission can only investigate complaints about movers operating in Nebraska. Confidant Movers, LLC has 30 days to pay the fine for not having a state license, or the attorney general will file a collection order.

6 News’ call to Confidant Movers was answered by a man identifying himself as a former manager who says the company has closed.

