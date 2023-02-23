‘EVERYBODY gets a new plate!’: Douglas County Treasurer videos preview new designs

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing Jr. is very excited about Nebraska’s new license plate designs.

Getting the word out about this year’s new plates, Ewing posted several videos Thursday showcasing the new plate designs on the office’s social media.

2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣3️⃣ is a new plate year! pic.twitter.com/8rtPTpANPU — Douglas Co Treasurer (@DCTreasurer) February 23, 2023

“2023 is a new plate year, which means EHHHHVERYBODY gets a new plate!” he says in each one of them.

He was particularly excited about the UNO specialty plate.

“I’m a proud alum and supporter of the University of Nebraska-Omaha, so I say ‘Go Mavs!’”

GO MAVS! 🖤❤️ 2023 is a new plate year! Posted by Douglas County Treasurer's Office on Thursday, February 23, 2023

The specialty plate for the Creighton Bluejays got a shout-out as well.

Go Jays! 2023 is a new plate year! Will you be receiving a specialty Jays plate? pic.twitter.com/h4iH4S61wR — Douglas Co Treasurer (@DCTreasurer) February 23, 2023

And he donned a cornhead to share this year’s corn-focused Huskers plate.

Its corn! 🎶❤️🌽 Will you be opting for a Huskers specialty plate this year? pic.twitter.com/cwO1fQRm5J — Douglas Co Treasurer (@DCTreasurer) February 23, 2023

Or for those Nebraskans who are maybe less excited about corn (or Huskers), he showed off the “Good Life” design option.

He also gave a shout-out to veterans in his family while giving a preview of Nebraska license plate designs that show support for our troops and let veterans have an opportunity to “display your service proudly to the members of our community.”

HOW-TO VIDEOS

Ewing also had videos to help those who might have questions about the renewal process, referring to the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office website.

“Happy people don’t stand in line, so use our website to save some time,” he said.

Get your questions answered at https://t.co/jW5cx8NvXI! Happy people don't stand in line! 👍😀 pic.twitter.com/86mjhsXwOX — Douglas Co Treasurer (@DCTreasurer) February 23, 2023

Even more plate designs were featured on one of several videos available to help residents find easy ways to get assistance with specialty license plates.

All five offices also have dropboxes.

“You can drop off your renewal any time of the day, any weather, any way you’re dressed and not stand in line,” he said in a YouTube video wearing pajamas, a robe, and slippers.

The treasurer’s office is also reminding residents that they can handle their renewals — even get their new plates — at the drive-up windows at the West Maple, South Center, and Millard Center locations.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.