Douglas County Treasurer’s Office phone issues confuse customers

Offices opened later than usual on Thursday morning due to icy weather conditions.
(WOWT)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Customers having trouble getting in touch with the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office after the agency’s late start Thursday morning led to some questions about whether their offices had opened at all.

The Douglas County Treasurer’s Office issued a notice late Wednesday that the office would open later than usual Thursday because of the icy weather.

“We are opening late out of respect for emergency workers, road crews, and for the safety of our staff and all citizens,” the news release sent just before 11 p.m. Wednesday states.

But calls Thursday morning checking to make sure the offices were open as expected weren’t answered, leading some — including a former city official — to believe that the government office hadn’t actually opened at 10 a.m. as stated in the agency’s announcement.

6 News reached out to confirm the office was open and was told by officials there that the office had indeed opened at 10 a.m. Thursday but was experiencing issues with its phone system. They said the phones weren’t switching to “open” status, giving those calling into the offices the impression that they were still closed.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
No offsite impact after fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee
The 15th annual Maha Festival kicks off July 28, 2023.
Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 lineup
The mother of Ryan Larsen, the 11-year-old La Vista boy missing since May 2021, is asking the...
Ryan Larsen family in court to ask that missing La Vista boy be ‘presumed dead’
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at the All Nations liquor and tobacco store near 24th and...
Omaha Police investigate shooting at liquor store
Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed

Latest News

Lincoln Police said Sergeant Tu Tran rescued a driver from their submerged vehicle on Wednesday.
Lincoln Police officer rescues woman from submerged car in pond
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at the All Nations liquor and tobacco store near 24th and...
Omaha liquor store shooting suspect arrested at Council Bluffs hotel
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Cold and breezy Thursday despite sunshine