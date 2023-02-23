Douglas County Treasurer’s Office phone issues confuse customers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Customers having trouble getting in touch with the Douglas County Treasurer’s Office after the agency’s late start Thursday morning led to some questions about whether their offices had opened at all.

The Douglas County Treasurer’s Office issued a notice late Wednesday that the office would open later than usual Thursday because of the icy weather.

“We are opening late out of respect for emergency workers, road crews, and for the safety of our staff and all citizens,” the news release sent just before 11 p.m. Wednesday states.

But calls Thursday morning checking to make sure the offices were open as expected weren’t answered, leading some — including a former city official — to believe that the government office hadn’t actually opened at 10 a.m. as stated in the agency’s announcement.

6 News reached out to confirm the office was open and was told by officials there that the office had indeed opened at 10 a.m. Thursday but was experiencing issues with its phone system. They said the phones weren’t switching to “open” status, giving those calling into the offices the impression that they were still closed.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.