Brief power outage impacts southwest Omaha neighborhoods on cold morning
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly 3,000 Omaha Public Power District customers were without power for a short time on a very cold Thursday morning.
The outage extended from West Center Road to Q Street, and from 120th to 138th streets.
OPPD reported the outage started at 10:37 a.m.; their outage map indicated that 2,913 customers were impacted. OPPD said that others “may have experienced a temporary blip in power.”
OPPD reported that the outage was restored at 11:06 a.m., but did not yet indicate what might have caused the issue.
