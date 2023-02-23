Brief power outage impacts southwest Omaha neighborhoods on cold morning

(Pixabay)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly 3,000 Omaha Public Power District customers were without power for a short time on a very cold Thursday morning.

The outage extended from West Center Road to Q Street, and from 120th to 138th streets.

OPPD reported the outage started at 10:37 a.m.; their outage map indicated that 2,913 customers were impacted. OPPD said that others “may have experienced a temporary blip in power.”

OPPD reported that the outage was restored at 11:06 a.m., but did not yet indicate what might have caused the issue.

