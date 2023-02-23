1 dead, multiple others wounded in Albuquerque shooting

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was...
Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person was killed and several others wounded after a shooting in Albuquerque’s North Valley, police said Thursday.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.

Police were called to the scene Thursday morning and reported finding multiple people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said one person was taken to a hospital, where that person died.

The name, age and gender of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Y-12 National Security Complex is located in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
No offsite impact after fire breaks out at uranium processing facility in Tennessee
The 15th annual Maha Festival kicks off July 28, 2023.
Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 lineup
The mother of Ryan Larsen, the 11-year-old La Vista boy missing since May 2021, is asking the...
Ryan Larsen family in court to ask that missing La Vista boy be ‘presumed dead’
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at the All Nations liquor and tobacco store near 24th and...
Omaha Police investigate shooting at liquor store
Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed

Latest News

The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is touring the scene of a train derailment on Thursday...
NTSB: No alert for train crew until just before derailment
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified