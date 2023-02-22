Zoo welcomes rare gazelle calves to start the year

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that three critically endangered dama gazelle calves...
The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced that three critically endangered dama gazelle calves are its first births of the year.(Columbus Zoo and Aquarium)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - A zoo in Ohio says it is celebrating a baby boom to start the year.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium reports it has welcomed three dama gazelle calves — the rarest of all gazelles — in January and February.

The zoo’s care team said they are thriving since being born to mothers Kix, Susie and Raisin.

“Since Heart of Africa opened in 2014, we’ve welcomed 14 dama gazelle calves, and every birth is special and important to the survival of this rare species,” said Shannon Borders, curator of the Columbus Zoo’s Heart of Africa region.

The three calves have not yet been named, and the team said they continue to bond with their mothers and one another in a behind-the-scenes area at the zoo.

“We’re proud of the dedication and expertise of our care teams who stepped in to help ensure that the calves have what they need for their health and overall wellbeing,” Borders said.

According to the zoo, the calves and their mothers have access to yards adjacent to their barns. The region’s 23-acre savanna that the dama gazelles share with other species is scheduled to reopen after the winter months.

Zoo officials said dama gazelles are critically endangered, with fewer than 300 left in their native range. And the breeding recommendations are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of Ryan Larsen, the 11-year-old La Vista boy missing since May 2021, is asking the...
Ryan Larsen family in court to ask that missing La Vista boy be ‘presumed dead’
A homeless camp near 90th and Grand in Omaha is proving to be a hazard -- and neighbors want it...
Omaha neighbors, property owner clash over cleanup of homeless camp
Hy-Vee abruptly suspends employee discount program, alleging abuse
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Icy for the Wednesday PM commute into Thursday
Ryan Larsen, left; and La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten
La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case

Latest News

A dozen South Omaha organizations are teaming up to ensure American Rescue Plan Act funding...
Several Omaha organizations team up to ensure ARPA funds get to where they’re needed
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden shores up Western allies as Putin digs in on Ukraine
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Detective: Colorado Springs club shooter ran neo-Nazi site
As the evening rush gets underway, freezing drizzle is beginning to make things slick,...
3:30 p.m. update: Freezing drizzle making some roads slick for evening drive