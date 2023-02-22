Sarpy County moving monthly tornado siren tests

The tests are conducted from March to October during severe weather season.
A heads-up for Sarpy County residents -- be prepared to hear tornado sirens at a different day and time -- and remember, it's a test.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County residents need not be alarmed by a change in monthly tornado siren testing during severe weather season.

Beginning in March, regularly-scheduled tests of Sarpy County’s outdoor warning system will be conducted on the first Wednesday of the month at 11 a.m.

Tests were previously conducted at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of the month. The new schedule will better facilitate the system’s upkeep and will bring Sarpy County in line with Douglas County’s testing schedule.

The system is tested monthly from March to October. They may be canceled or postponed if there is a threat of severe weather in the area.

Learn more about the outdoor warning siren system or report a malfunctioning siren.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

