Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Spotty wintry mix on a chilly Wednesday. Snow likely tonight.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds are locked already and temperatures are hovering near 30 degrees. Not a lot will change in that regard today. Later on in the afternoon we’ll see some more sporadic areas of sleet and snow move through. Overall we’ll see rather light amounts of any frozen precip during the daylight hours.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind gusts will be a bit noticeable today too with gusts to 35 mph likely this morning.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

If there is any icing it would be rather light and a bit more likely on the Iowa side of the river. I may end up being a little more sleet than anything.

24 Hr Ice potential (wowt)

Later on tonight, mainly between 11pm and 2am, a brief burst of snow will move through the area. That could put up to 2″ on the ground in the metro and it would still be there for the morning commute Thursday.

Snow potential Wednesday night (WOWT)

That is why Thursday morning is a 6 First Alert Weather Day. That light icing and snow will be just enough to cause some issues and temperatures will be cold near 10 degrees. Throw in some wind gusts to 40 mph and wind chills well below zero and it likely won’t be a very pleasant morning.

First Alert Day (WOWT)

Colder air will settle in tonight and stick with us through Friday.

3 Day Forecast (wowt)

