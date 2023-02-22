Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother

Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds...
Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - A 7-year-old New York girl is fighting for her life after police say she was stabbed multiple times by her grandmother.

Police say the incident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a Bronx home. When officers arrived, they found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The girl’s grandmother is in custody at a hospital, where she will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, left; and La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten
La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case
Hy-Vee abruptly suspends employee discount program, alleging abuse
1 killed in West Omaha single-car crash, victim identified
A homeless camp near 90th and Grand in Omaha is proving to be a hazard -- and neighbors want it...
Omaha neighbors, property owner clash over cleanup of homeless camp
First Alert Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & sleet before the Thursday morning drive

Latest News

An Omaha craftsman is making music out of history by creating wood guitars out of a former...
Omaha guitar shop turning history into music
The family of Ryan Larsen made its case in Sarpy County Court today in an effort to declare him...
Mother of Ryan Larsen testifies to have son declared legally dead
A federal judge ruled in favor of a former Omaha Police captain Tuesday, awarding nearly $1...
Federal judge rules in favor of Omaha police captain
An Omaha craftsman is making music out of history by creating wood guitars out of a former...
Omaha craftsman turns history into music through wood guitars