Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 lineup

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Maha Festival organizers on Wednesday announced the lineup for its 15th summer music event.

Hardcore band Turnstile and alt-folk indie act Big Thief will headline Friday and Saturday night performances, respectively. Also performing on the festival’s two outdoor music stages are Alvvays, Peach Pit, The Beths, EKKSTACY, Terry Presume, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and Say She She.

The festival will also feature Nebraska-based acts Icky Blossoms, BIB, M34N STR33T, Garst, HAKIM, and Ebba Rose. Additionally, 12 DJs will perform at the NFM Silent Disco throughout the weekend.

TICKET INFO

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the Maha Festival website. General admission ticketts will be sold for $50 for a Friday pass, $60 for Saturday, and $100 for admission to both days.

“GA prices will increase once the limited quantity of Tier 1 tickets sell out,” the Maha Festival news release states.

VIP tickets are also available for $130 for Friday, $160 for Saturday, and $240 for both days.

Children aged 10 and younger get free admission to Maha Festival with a ticketed adult.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Anyone who wants to volunteer to help with the festival will be granted day passes in exchange for a few hours of assisting with festival tasks like scanning tickets, monitoring Zero Waste Stations, and bartending.

Organizers have said previously that more than 800 volunteers will be needed as the festival approaches.

FESTIVAL INFO

This year’s festival will be at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village on Friday, July 28 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday, July 29 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The festival will feature more than just music. Patrons will see visual art, comedy, and poetry performances. Local shops will also be set up, as well as the Maha Community Village which offers created activities hosted by nonprofits.

Last year the festival brought in more than 11,500 visitors. Maha claims it was one of the largest zero-waste events in the state of Nebraska, which they accomplished by diverting 4,754, pounds of waste from landfills with recycling and composting.

