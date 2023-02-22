Omaha’s Maha Festival announces 2023 lineup

Tickets go on sale this week
The dates for the 15th annual Maha Music Festival have been announced.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Maha Festival organizers on Wednesday announced the lineup for its 15th summer music event.

Hardcore band Turnstile and alt-folk indie act Big Thief will headline Friday and Saturday night performances, respectively. Also performing on the festival’s two outdoor music stages are Alvvays, Peach Pit, The Beths, EKKSTACY, Terry Presume, Black Belt Eagle Scout, and Say She She.

The festival will also feature Nebraska-based acts Icky Blossoms, BIB, M34N STR33T, Garst, HAKIM, and Ebba Rose. Additionally, 12 DJs will perform at the NFM Silent Disco throughout the weekend.

Maha Festival 2023! The lineup has landed. On sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT. With Big Thief, TURNSTILE, Alvvays, Peach Pit...

Posted by Maha Festival on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

TICKET INFO

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the Maha Festival website. General admission ticketts will be sold for $50 for a Friday pass, $60 for Saturday, and $100 for admission to both days.

“GA prices will increase once the limited quantity of Tier 1 tickets sell out,” the Maha Festival news release states.

VIP tickets are also available for $130 for Friday, $160 for Saturday, and $240 for both days.

Children aged 10 and younger get free admission to Maha Festival with a ticketed adult.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Anyone who wants to volunteer to help with the festival will be granted day passes in exchange for a few hours of assisting with festival tasks like scanning tickets, monitoring Zero Waste Stations, and bartending.

Organizers have said previously that more than 800 volunteers will be needed as the festival approaches.

FESTIVAL INFO

This year’s festival will be at Stinson Park in Aksarben Village on Friday, July 28 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday, July 29 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The festival will feature more than just music. Patrons will see visual art, comedy, and poetry performances. Local shops will also be set up, as well as the Maha Community Village which offers created activities hosted by nonprofits.

Last year the festival brought in more than 11,500 visitors. Maha claims it was one of the largest zero-waste events in the state of Nebraska, which they accomplished by diverting 4,754, pounds of waste from landfills with recycling and composting.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of Ryan Larsen, the 11-year-old La Vista boy missing since May 2021, is asking the...
Ryan Larsen family in court to ask that missing La Vista boy be ‘presumed dead’
A homeless camp near 90th and Grand in Omaha is proving to be a hazard -- and neighbors want it...
Omaha neighbors, property owner clash over cleanup of homeless camp
Hy-Vee abruptly suspends employee discount program, alleging abuse
First Alert Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & sleet before the Thursday morning drive
Ryan Larsen, left; and La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten
La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case

Latest News

A memorial outside the Kansas City Police Department paying trinute to Ofc. James Muhlbauer and...
LIVE BLOG: Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ laid to rest
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for KCPD Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ
A business owner in Tekamah always wanted to renovate the old Burt County bank building. Now,...
New life for a historic Burt County bank building
Give Back Tuesday in full swing at Cosmic Eye Brewing
Lincoln brewery donating proceeds of each pour on Tuesdays