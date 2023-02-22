Omaha Police respond to shooting at liquor store
The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. at the All Nations liquor store at 24th and Leavenworth.
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near 24th and Leavenworth at the All Nations liquor and tobacco store.
Omaha Police tell 6 News two men were outside the store and started fighting. One man was hit; the other ran off. Officers are searching for the gunman.
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
