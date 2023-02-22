Omaha Police respond to shooting at liquor store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near 24th and Leavenworth at the All Nations liquor and tobacco store.

Omaha Police tell 6 News two men were outside the store and started fighting. One man was hit; the other ran off. Officers are searching for the gunman.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

