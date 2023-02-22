Omaha Police respond to shooting at liquor store

The shooting occurred just before 2 p.m. at the All Nations liquor store at 24th and Leavenworth.
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at the All Nations liquor and tobacco store near 24th and...
Omaha Police responded to a shooting at the All Nations liquor and tobacco store near 24th and Leavenworth Wednesday.(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are on the scene of a reported shooting near 24th and Leavenworth at the All Nations liquor and tobacco store.

Omaha Police tell 6 News two men were outside the store and started fighting. One man was hit; the other ran off. Officers are searching for the gunman.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of Ryan Larsen, the 11-year-old La Vista boy missing since May 2021, is asking the...
Ryan Larsen family in court to ask that missing La Vista boy be ‘presumed dead’
A homeless camp near 90th and Grand in Omaha is proving to be a hazard -- and neighbors want it...
Omaha neighbors, property owner clash over cleanup of homeless camp
Hy-Vee abruptly suspends employee discount program, alleging abuse
First Alert Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & sleet before the Thursday morning drive
Ryan Larsen, left; and La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten
La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case

Latest News

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigate school threat
Icicles hang down against a purple Nebraska winter sky.
6 First Alert Weather updates: Drizzle makes for icy evening commute in Omaha
A memorial outside the Kansas City Police Department paying trinute to Ofc. James Muhlbauer and...
BLOG: Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ laid to rest
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
WATCH: Funeral service for KCPD Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ