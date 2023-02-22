Omaha honors Johnny Rodgers’ 50th anniversary of his Heisman Award

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In honor of Black History Month, community members in North Omaha held a reception at the Union for Contemporary Art Wednesday to celebrate Husker Legend Johnny Rodgers’ 50th anniversary of his Heisman Award.

Johnny ‘The Jet’ Rodgers, nicknamed for his speed, is someone generations of Huskers have looked up to -- from his time in Lincoln to his professional career for the San Diego Chargers and the Canadian Football League’s Montreal Alouettes.

“I grew up thinking everybody could do everything,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers managed to break every record and was named twice to the College Football All-America Team. In 1972, he won the Walter Camp Award for being the most outstanding player in college football in the United States.

Apart from his football career, Rodgers is a community leader. He served as the president of 100 Black Men, a social services organization in Omaha, and taught life skills to young athletes.

Rep. Don Bacon noted Rodgers is committed to bettering his community.

“A lot of people who achieve greatness, a lot of people invested in him to get there, and sometimes they don’t give back, it’s all about them,” Bacon said. “Not with Johnny, when he moved to professional football he made it his point of life to give back.”

Rodgers’ family said he serves as an inspiration to never give up and always pursue your dreams.

