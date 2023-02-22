No. 10 Marquette is the first to beat No. 19 Creighton at home in the BIG EAST

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Marquette broke a tie with 29 seconds to go and never let the lead go after that, beating No. 19 Creighton 73-71. Tyler Kolek had the biggest bucket of the game, a floater over Ryan Kalkbrenner after the Bluejays erased a ten-point hole in the second half. Creighton did have a chance to take the lead with :11 to go, Trey Alexander had a good look behind the arc but the shot did not fall, Marquette brought in the rebound.

It was a game with multiple runs, at one point in the first half Creighton led by 12, then fell behind by those ten points in the second half, before tying the game at 67 with 1:19 to go on a Baylor Scheierman layup. Baylor led the Jays with 18 points. Creighton led 40-32 at the half but opened the second half with six turnovers in the first six minutes.

Marquette was picked ninth in the Big East preseason poll, they are now in a strong position with a few games left to win the regular season title.

