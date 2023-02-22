Nebraska Medicine doctor discusses effect of health disparities on Black community

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are several local people and organizations doing their part to narrow the disparity gap.

Pastor Portia Cavitt has advocated for equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution. The Noah Clinic, along with Charles Drew and One World help provide more equitable health care choices as well.

Dr. Jasmine Marcelin of Nebraska Medicine also advised being on the lookout for local health fairs.

“Healthcare organizations can and should play a role in reversing the health disparities by addressing structural racism in practices and policies. In the community, there is also great work already happening that people should know about. Community leaders like Pastor Portia Cavitt have advocated for equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and addresses food insecurity with the food bank. Healthcare clinics like NOAH clinic, Charles Drew, and One World provide healthcare to folks to ensure they get the screening and treatment they need, and people should look out for health fairs held throughout the community to help people learn about how they can stay healthy, and be up to date on their health maintenance.”

Watch the full interview with Dr. Marcelin

Dr. Jasmine Marcelin of Nebraska Medicine talks with 6 News Anchor Dave Zawilinski about on health disparities impact the Black community.

