Muhlbauer family thankful for community support after officer’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - As the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department finalizes its plans for Officer Jim Muhlbauer’s funeral, his family is sharing the story of his legacy both in and out of uniform.

On Tuesday, Muhlbauer’s siblings and parents visited the growing memorial outside KCPD headquarters. Visitors have been leaving flowers and gifts there in honor of him and his K-9 partner Champ. Both were killed last week in a car crash near Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

Steven and Laurie Muhlbauer, the officer’s brother and sister, said they were touched by the outpouring of support they’ve witnessed in Kansas City in the days since the incident.

“It’s really special to us,” Laurie said. “We feel really honored.”

The Muhlbauers are proud of the officer’s time with the KCPD, as well as Jim’s life out of uniform as a dedicated father and community member. The family said he enjoyed hiking and fishing with his family, and that he had a personality that seemed to draw others to him. They said he was proud to be a KCPD officer.

“Apparently, he’s had an impact on people and we’re proud to hear that,” Steven said.

Muhlbauer’s parents, Chris and Vern, have also felt heartened by the community response. They had driven down from their home in Nebraska after the incident. They also visited the intersection where their son was killed.

According to court documents Jerron Allen Lightfoot had been driving nearly 50 mph over the speed limit and ran a red light before hitting Muhlbauer’s patrol car. The collision also killed 52-year-old Jesse Eckes, who was walking nearby.

“By the time he drove a block, my son was dead,” Jim Muhlbauer’s father Vern said. “That’s how delicate life is.”

The family hoped that sharing Muhlbauer’s story would help reinforce the pride Jim took in serving as an officer. They also hoped it would serve as a reminder that people’s actions and decisions can have deadly consequences.

“People need to realize that their actions don’t always impact you,” his mother Chris said. “They can impact another person, a whole family, a whole community.”

The Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police has established a fund to help raise money for Muhlbauer’s wife and children. The Surviving Spouse and Family Endowment Fund is also providing financial assistance.

“He was loved by his family, his wife, his children,” Vern said. “He was loved by so many people that they’re going to miss him greatly.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.