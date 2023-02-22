Kearney man killed in workplace accident

Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man was killed in a workplace accident early Monday morning.

Kearney Police Lt. Derek Luke said emergency crews were called out around 5:45 a.m. to a person trapped in a laser cutting machine at MACH 1 Manufacturing.

Lt. Luke said when first responders got on scene, the man had already died from his injuries.

The man has been identified as 50-year-old Greg Geist.

Lt. Luke said Geist was in the building alone at the time of the incident.

According to his LinkedIn page, Geist was the Director of Operations at MACH 1 Manufacturing.

MACH 1 Manufacturing said on its website that it’s a cutting service with tube, waterjet and laser cutting.

Kearney Police have forwarded on the case to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), where they will decide if they plan to investigate it further.

