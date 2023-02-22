Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigate school threat

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office took a report of a possible school threat Tuesday.

A 12-year-old student made the threat to the Fremont-Mills School over a social media post. Deputies contacted the student and found the threat credible after an investigation.

The student was arrested for terroristic threats and is being held in the Southwest Iowa Juvenile Detention Center until further court proceedings.

