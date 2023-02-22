Fremont County Sheriff’s Office investigate school threat

A 12-year-old Iowa student has been arrested for terroristic threats following a social media post the Fremont County Sheriff's Office deemed credible.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office took a report of a possible school threat Tuesday.

A 12-year-old student made the threat to the Fremont-Mills School over a social media post. Deputies contacted the student and found the threat credible after an investigation.

The student was arrested for terroristic threats and is being held in the Southwest Iowa Juvenile Detention Center until further court proceedings.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother of Ryan Larsen, the 11-year-old La Vista boy missing since May 2021, is asking the...
Ryan Larsen family in court to ask that missing La Vista boy be ‘presumed dead’
A homeless camp near 90th and Grand in Omaha is proving to be a hazard -- and neighbors want it...
Omaha neighbors, property owner clash over cleanup of homeless camp
Hy-Vee abruptly suspends employee discount program, alleging abuse
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Icy for the Wednesday PM commute into Thursday
Ryan Larsen, left; and La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten
La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case

Latest News

As the evening rush gets underway, freezing drizzle is beginning to make things slick,...
3:30 p.m. update: Freezing drizzle making some roads slick for evening drive
A memorial outside the Kansas City Police Department paying trinute to Ofc. James Muhlbauer and...
BLOG: Ofc. James Muhlbauer, K-9 Champ laid to rest
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Icy for the Wednesday PM commute into Thursday
Icicles hang down against a purple Nebraska winter sky.
6 First Alert Weather updates: Drizzle makes for icy evening commute in Omaha