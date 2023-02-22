Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers change to a mix, then snow through Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a couple of mild days changes are here Wednesday! It will be a colder day with a warm up only to the mid 30s by the afternoon and chances for on and off showers before wintry precipitation starts in the Metro.

Wednesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast (WOWT)

We’ll start out with rain mainly SE Wednesday AM with snow off to the N... this closes in on the Metro through the day and we’ll see a change to a wintry mix/sleet/ice Wednesday evening... to the NW of the Metro we’ll be colder and see a snow for most of the system’s life. The chance for showers and a mix in the Metro is inconsistent through most of the day and will become more likely and more organized in the evening and especially overnight.

Drive forecast (wowt)

Overnight into Thursday AM we’ll change to all snow for the Metro with an early exit likely well before the AM commute. This leaves behind up to 2″ for the Metro but with a wintry mix/ice possible before the change to snow it could be very slick by the morning drive. To the NW where we see an early chance for snow we will high up to 6″ possible.

Snow potential Wednesday night (WOWT)

Thursday is cold with a high of 18 in the Metro! Friday is another cold day in the low 20s with the chance for returning snow showers before we rebound over the weekend.

10 day forecast (wowt)

