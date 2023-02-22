Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Showers change to a mix, then snow through Wednesday

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a couple of mild days changes are here Wednesday! It will be a colder day with a warm up only to the mid 30s by the afternoon and chances for on and off showers before wintry precipitation starts in the Metro.

Wednesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Wednesday's Hour-By-Hour Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll start out with rain mainly SE Wednesday AM with snow off to the N... this closes in on the Metro through the day and we’ll see a change to a wintry mix/sleet/ice Wednesday evening... to the NW of the Metro we’ll be colder and see a snow for most of the system’s life. The chance for showers and a mix in the Metro is inconsistent through most of the day and will become more likely and more organized in the evening and especially overnight.

Drive forecast
Drive forecast(wowt)

Overnight into Thursday AM we’ll change to all snow for the Metro with an early exit likely well before the AM commute. This leaves behind up to 2″ for the Metro but with a wintry mix/ice possible before the change to snow it could be very slick by the morning drive. To the NW where we see an early chance for snow we will high up to 6″ possible.

Snow potential Wednesday night
Snow potential Wednesday night(WOWT)

Thursday is cold with a high of 18 in the Metro! Friday is another cold day in the low 20s with the chance for returning snow showers before we rebound over the weekend.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Larsen, left; and La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten
La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case
Hy-Vee abruptly suspends employee discount program, alleging abuse
1 killed in West Omaha single-car crash, victim identified
A homeless camp near 90th and Grand in Omaha is proving to be a hazard -- and neighbors want it...
Omaha neighbors, property owner clash over cleanup of homeless camp
First Alert Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & sleet before the Thursday morning drive

Latest News

Emily's Tuesday night forecast
First Alert Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Snow & sleet before the Thursday morning drive
Mild Tuesday afternoon before cooler and busier weather for the rest of the week
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast