Dog found abandoned outside shelter in freezing temperatures gets adopted

A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog that was found left outside in freezing temperatures has...
A Wisconsin animal shelter says a dog that was found left outside in freezing temperatures has a new family.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - Workers at an animal shelter in Wisconsin say they have found a new owner for a dog that was left tied to their front door earlier this month.

According to the Eau Claire County Humane Association, the abandoned dog, named Gus, has found himself a new family.

“Our sweet Gus was adopted. He has had so much fun playing with his new brother. He is so excited to start life with his new family,” the shelter shared online.

According to the animal shelter, Gus’ adoption fee was also sponsored by a generous donor to start his new life on the right foot.

WEAU reports Gus’ previous owner had left him outside in freezing temperatures tied to the shelter’s door on Feb. 2.

Representatives with the shelter said the person took off in less than a minute but did return later to officially surrender Gus, something that helped the adoption process.

